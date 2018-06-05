Some more sections of Bond Commission report expected

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that only a few sections of the Bond Commission report have been received and that he will table all the reports in the Parliament when he receives the remaining sections which have been requested.

The Speaker informed this to the Parliament, a short while ago.

The sections from C 350 to C 360 of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Central Bank bond scam, which had not been released previously, were handed over to the Speaker by officials of the Presidential Secretariat this morning (5).

It is said that Section C 350 – ‘Forensic Report on Communication Information Analysis’ – contains detailed phone records collected by the CID of conversations between individuals connected to Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) including its owner Arjun Aloysius and politicians, journalists, religious leaders and civil society members.