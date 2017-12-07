Some 3,029 SIs promoted as IPs

Police announced yesterday that 3,029 Sub Inspectors had been promoted to the rank of inspector.

The number of officers required to the inspectorate which is 2699 will be fulfilled by filling the 603 vacancies.

The sub-inspectors who had completed eight years of service, numbering 2,426 will also be promoted to the rank of inspector.

The promotions will be given to the sub-inspectors who have completed eight years in the rank by backdating their appointment letters subjecting them to certain conditions, which will remove some obstacles.

Three hundred and twenty women sub-inspectors who have completed eight years in the rank will also receive their promotions.

The decision was arrived at a meeting Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake had with the police top brass and the proposal will be intimated to the National Police Commission today.