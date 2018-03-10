Social media blockade in Sri Lanka ends today

State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Dr. Harsha De Silva said in parliament yesterday that the access for social media platforms was restricted only for 72 hours and the access to the social networking sites would be restored by Saturday.

The government had to block the social media due to the communal tension in prevailed in Kandy and blocking of social media networks such as Facebook, Whatapp and Viber contributed to the mitigation of the tense situation, the State Minister Dr. De Silva said.

“We needed to block social media temporarily to stop the spread of this malicious and inflammatory news. Now the situation is settling,” he said.

The Minister said there were websites using Facebook and Whatapp depicted the conflicts in India as Sri Lanka’s clashes and disseminated inflammatory propaganda.

He said a presidential commission should be appointed to identify and reveal the people who sowed communalism in several parts of the country through the social media networks.