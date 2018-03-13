Social media ban to be lifted by Friday – Harin

The restrictions imposed on accessing social media and messaging platforms will most likely be lifted by this Friday (March 16), Minister Harin Fernando said.

The Minister of Telecommunications, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment, said that a discussion will be held today (13) with relevant parties regarding the matter.

The government shut down social messaging networks including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber last Wednesday (7) to control the spread of hate speech promoting violence against minority Muslims.

Initially the government had ordered popular social media networks blocked in areas near the violence, where internet was later completely shut off, and slowed dramatically across the rest of the country.

The order was for Facebook, Instagram, Viber and WhatsApp. Some of those networks appeared to be blocked in Colombo while others worked sporadically and very slowly.