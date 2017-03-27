‘SL’s growth to exceed 5 percent in 2017 provided drought ends’

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka’s economy could grow by 5-5.5 percent this year, provided the severe drought condition comes to an end, which crippled the agriculture sector last year, Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajith Coomaraswamy said.

"Growth slowed to a three-year low of 4.4 percent in 2016 from a growth of 4.8 percent in 2015. The growth momentum should remain despite this week’s hike in Central Bank policy interest rates, he told a news conference, last Friday at the Central Bank auditorium..Coomaraswamy said that despite the adverse weather conditions and challenging global scenario , an acceleration of growth was observed towards the end of-2016, with the last quarter of 2016 recording growth of 5.3 percent, partly supported by the base effect."It is said that agriculture-related activities contracted 4.2 percent in 2016, impacted by supply-side disruptions due to floods in the second quarter and drought conditions during the final quarter of 2016, he said."The rainfall was expected to be back to normal by April or May, and agriculture is expected to do better, Coomaraswamy added..He said interest rates were raised to give a strong signal to stamp out inflationary expectations. "Despite the IMF urgings, we took this decision after having analyzed our economy. We have not carried out everything the IMF had wanted us to do. We discussed deeply with the IMF. We put forward our arguments and now we are in a better position.