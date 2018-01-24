SL’s first modern FTA with Singapore inked

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Singapore and Sri Lanka, which contains one of the most liberal rules of origin, giving greater access to each others markets , was signed in Colombo yesterday, following a comparatively short period of negotiations.

This is in addition to the Avoidance of Double Taxation treaty, which was ratified earlier this month.

The pact was inked by Sri Lanka’s Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama and Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister S.Iswaran , in the presence of visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.