SLMC to appeal court verdict on SAITM

Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) has decided to appeal against the ruling of the Appeals Court regarding the private medical college in Malabe. SLMC chairman Prof. Carlo Fonseka said that the members of the medical council convened today and decided to submit an application to the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka within the next 42 days.

The Court of Appeal on January 31 ruled that the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) is legally eligible to issue medical degrees to the students. The court also directed the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to give provisional registration to medical students passing out from SAITM.