SLMC holds ex-JMO accountable: AG

POLITICS

The Attorney General yesterday informed the Colombo High Court that Colombo’s former Chief JMO Ananda Samarasekera was found accountable in the investigations carried out by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) into the misplacing of Wasim Thajudeen’s body parts.

The State Counsel said the prosecution was awaiting the investigation report from the SLMC.

The inquiry was put off for August 24.

The HC inquiry was held on a revision application filed by Prof. Samarasekara challenging the order made on September 15 last year by Colombo Additional Magistrate Dulani Amarasinghe, who refused to grant anticipatory bail to the JMO saying the investigation into the missing body parts could be hampered in such a case.

