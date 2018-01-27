SLFPYPA demands MR’s expulsion

Sri Lanka Freedom Party Young Professional’s Association (SLFPYPA) representatives said that their association will urge the SLFP Central Committee to expel Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa from the post of party patron.

Addressing the media at the SLFP Headquarters yesterday, SLFPYPA member Rajika Kodithuwakku said the Parliamentarian Rajapaksa cannot be considered as a SLFP member anymore since he stands for the victory of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) of G.L. Peiris.

“It is clear that Rajapaksa is working for the SLPP.

It seems that he is acting as the Brand Ambassador of the SLPP. Therefore, he is no more a SLFP member and how he can be an advisor of the party?” Kodithuwakku queried.

“Accordingly, the SLFPYPA will suggest to the Central Committee of SLFP to expel Rajapaksa from the SLFP adviser post with immediate effect,” he said.