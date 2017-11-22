SLFP praises PM for giving evidence

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) yesterday praised Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for his appearance at the Presidential Commission of inquiry probing the Central Bank bond scam on Monday. It said the PM had changed the political culture in the country.

Addressing the weekly SLFP media briefing at party headquarters in Colombo, State Minister for Public Enterprise Development Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said that a mechanism would be prepared to punish the bond racketeers.

He noted that the report of the PCoI would be handed over to the President on December 08 and legal action taken, based on the report.

State Minister Abeywardena thanked the Attorney General’s Department for its support extended to the bond scam probe.