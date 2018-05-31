SLC’s AGM postponed, EGM cancelled following stay order

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the indefinite postponement of SLC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was planned to be held today (31), following the ‘Stay Order’ given by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal today issued a stay order preventing the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) election from being held until June 14.

The election was scheduled to be held today (May 31).

The decision was taken when the petition submitted by former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga, who is also contesting for the Presidency this year, was taken up for hearing before court today.