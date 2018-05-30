SLC to come under Bribery Act – Sarath Jayamanne

Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) Director General Sarath Jayamanne, PC, yesterday said that the Bribery Act would be amended to include match fixing as a punishable offense.

President’s Counsel Jayamanne said that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would come under the Bribery Act.

Responding to a query, the official said that the SLC hadn’t been brought under Bribery Act as it was a private entity and the cricketers were not considered state employees.

Jayamanne said amendments would be introduced to the Bribery Act to tackle match fixing and other irregularities in other sports.

Jayamanne said at the forthcoming United Nations Anti Corruption Convention to be held in Vienna on June 2, match fixing would be taken up.

Jayamanne responded to The Island queries in the wake of recent Al Jazeera revelations as regards pitch-fixing allegations involving Sri Lankans.