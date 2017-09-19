Home / SPORTS / SLC selection committee receives approval from Sports Minister

SLC selection committee receives approval from Sports Minister

neo 3 hours ago SPORTS Leave a comment 31 Views

The new SLC selection committee chaired by former cricketer Graeme Labrooy has been approved by the Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The SLC has reported that the panel of five selectors was approved by the sports Minister earlier.

Accordingly, Graeme Labrooy (Chairman), Asanka Gurusinghe, Gamini Wickramasinghe, Jeryl Wouterz and Sajith Fernando were officially appointed as the SLC selection committee.

The newly appointed committee will be tasked with selecting a suitable squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan

About neo

Check Also

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blazing half-century as India completed their rout of Sri Lanka …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved