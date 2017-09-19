SLC selection committee receives approval from Sports Minister

The new SLC selection committee chaired by former cricketer Graeme Labrooy has been approved by the Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The SLC has reported that the panel of five selectors was approved by the sports Minister earlier.

Accordingly, Graeme Labrooy (Chairman), Asanka Gurusinghe, Gamini Wickramasinghe, Jeryl Wouterz and Sajith Fernando were officially appointed as the SLC selection committee.

The newly appointed committee will be tasked with selecting a suitable squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan