SL won against West Indies

Sri Lanka sealed a historic four-wicket win in Barbados in the third and final Test to level the series against Windies on Tuesday (June 26).

The visitors chased down 144, after plenty of drama with Dilruwan Perera and Kusal Perera guiding the team over the line in the first session on the fourth day.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan failed in 1988. Wasim Akram too failed to inspire his team to a win in 1993. Sourav Ganguly and his batch of 2002 came and failed. MS Dhoni and his conquering men couldn’t do it in 2011. Mishah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan faltered in 2017 but Sri Lanka became the first Asian side to register a win at the Kensington Oval in their first ever match at the venue.

Windies got the day off to a promising start. Jason Holder dismissed Kusal Mendis in the very first over of the day even before Sri Lanka were able to add to their overnight score. At 81 for 6, they were still 63 shy of the target with just one more batting pair left.

Kusal, who suffered a nasty collision at the boundary in the third session on the third day, walked out to join Dilruwan.

With the ball not doing as much as it did under lights, the Sri Lankan pair had took the team forward with relative ease. Their unbeaten 63-run stand kept Holder and the other Windies bowlers at bay.

Kusal played through discomfort while Dilruwan offered some stern resistance even as Windies threw every single challenge they had in their bag.