SL wins Tri-Nations cup with resounding 79 run victory

Sri Lanka secured a scintillating 79 victory over Bangladesh to emerge as victors at the Tri-nations cup played in Dhaka.

Earlier today the Lankan lions amassed a sub-par 221 runs behind a well paced half century by opener Upul Tharanga.

Debutant Shehan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets making crucial breakthroughs at poignant moments.

Sri Lankan will be confident to continue their rebuild before the world cup next year. Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe was praised by the players and management for marshaling a young Sri Lankan team to beat Bangladesh on home soil.