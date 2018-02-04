SL, UK relationship continues to grow: Queen Elizabeth

Sending a congratulatory message on the 70th anniversary celebration of Sri Lanka’s independence, Queen Elizabeth II said the relationship between Sri Lanka and the UK has continued to grow.

In her message to President Maithripala Sirisena, the Queen said “The relationship between our two countries has continued to grow and it is my hope that the connections between our people continue to flourish in the years to come,”

She said it gives her great pleasure to send congratulations on the occasion of the celebration by Sri Lanka of the 70th anniversary of Independence.

“Although I am unable to be with you as you mark this historic moment, I am very pleased that the Earl and Countess of Wessex are able to represent me and to join you in celebrating all that the people of Sri Lanka have achieved in the past 70 years. I send my best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka on this occasion,” she said.