SL to bring laws to publicly destroy seized drugs

Sri Lanka’s Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake says measures will be taken to formulate legal provisions necessary to publicly destroy the consignments of narcotics seized during raids.

Commenting on the government’s measures to curtail illegal drug trafficking in the country, the Minister said during the period from 1 January 2017 to 27 December 2017, the Special Task Force (STF) Police and Drug and Serious Crime Control Unit alone have seized drugs including heroin, ganja, and illegal cigarettes and liquor worth over Rs. 375.5 million.

The value of the heroin seized was Rs. 136,119,250. In addition, illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 35,330,800, illegal liquor worth Rs. 90,199,732.65 and cannabis (ganja) worth Rs. 113,857,081.72 have been seized, according to the Minister.

The Minister said during this year the government aims to increase the number of raids and expedite the actions to eradicate the drugs from the country.