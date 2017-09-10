SL police makes mass promotions

Sri Lanka’s police promoted nearly 2,600 officers, the biggest mass-promotion in the history of the 151-year-old department.

A record 2,075 constables were made sergeants while 292 drivers were also promoted “sergeant driver,” the police said in a statement.

It said 189 were promoted as sub inspectors while nine were made sub inspectors in the transport section. Thirty four women sergeants were also promoted to the higher rank of sub inspector.

A total 2,599 men and women were promoted on Saturday and it was in addition to 177 Special task Force men who were promoted last week.