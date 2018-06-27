SL Navy rescues 11 seamen onboard

Sri Lanka Navy has come to the rescue of 11 seamen on a distressed merchant vessel in the seas off Sri Lanka early Tuesday.

A Fast Attack Craft (FAC) attached to Western naval command rescued the captain and 10 seamen who were onboard the distressed merchant ship “Mutha Pioneer” in the seas 11.6 nautical miles off Colombo harbor.

When the Sri Lanka Navy was informed of the situation, two FAC were promptly dispatched and the crew of the ship was safely rescued and transferred to Colombo harbor.The captain of the ship, which was sailing under Dominican flag, had lost control and the ship was listed to the port side.

The rescued crew consisted of 10 Sri Lankans and one Indonesian and the ship owned by an Indian was sailing under command of a Sri Lankan Captain. The rescued persons were all handed over to Harbor Police, Colombo by the Navy.