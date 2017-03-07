SL Navy denies shooting Indian fisherman

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka Navy rejected the Indian media reports which alleges that navy personnel fatally shot an Indian fishermen from Rameswaram while fishing in a mechanized boat near the Katchatheevu islet.

Navy spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge vehemently denying that such shooting had occurred in the area said the navy personnel have never been ordered to fire at Indian fishermen. The Navy is instructed only to arrest the poachers, not to fire, he said.

A Rameswaram fisheries department official said a fisherman named Bridgo, from Thangachimadam in central Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu was fishing near the islet along with others Sunday night when Sri Lankan naval personnel arrived at the spot and opened fire without any warning killing the 22-year-old fisherman and injuring another.