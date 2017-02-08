SL maintains policy rates, economy is responding to stabilization measures

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's Central Bank releasing the monetary policy review for January 2017 on Tuesday said it has decided to maintain current policy interest rates as the current monetary policy stance is appropriate.

Accordingly, the Monetary Board has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank unchanged at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively while the Statutory Reserve Ratio remains at 7.50 percent.

The Central Bank in its first Monetary Policy Review for the year released today said the Monetary Board is of the view that the economy is gradually responding to the stabilization measures adopted by the Central Bank and the government since late 2015.

"However, close monitoring of macroeconomic developments is necessary in the period ahead, with a view to adopting further corrective measures, if required," the Bank said.

While Colombo inflation increased to 5.5 percent in January 2017 from from 4.5 percent in December 2016, the Bank said in spite of the increase in inflation in recent times, which is mainly attributed to the impact of tax adjustments and the adverse weather conditions, inflation is projected to remain in mid-single digit levels, on average during the year supported by appropriate supply side and demand management policies.

The cumulative deficit in the trade balance expanded further to US$ 8.2 billion during the first eleven months of 2016 from US$ 7.6 billion during the corresponding period in 2015, as a result of increased import expenditure, amidst the contraction in export earnings.

However, earnings from tourism were estimated to have increased by 14.0 percent to around US$ 3.4 billion during 2016, while workers' remittances increased by 3.7 percent to US$ 7.2 billion during the year.

The realization of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows was below expectations in the first nine months of 2016, the Bank said.

Gross official reserves were estimated at US$ 5.5 billion by end January 2017 compared to US$ 6.0 billion by end 2016. Reflecting the developments in the external sector, the Sri Lankan rupee, which depreciated by 3.8 percent against the US dollar in 2016, depreciated further by 0.5 percent thus far during 2017.