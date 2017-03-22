SL has to pay back Rs 11,000 billion between this year and 2026

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday that the government would never obtain loans on the sly unlike its predecessor. The government would inform parliament and the people of all the loans it was taking and how the funds so obtained would be utilised.

"We have nothing to hide. We will always keep Parliament informed, because we respect parliamentary control over public finance."

Answering a question raised by UPFA Ratnapura District MP Ranjith de Zoysa, the Prime Minister said: "The country’ total debt stood at Rs. 8503.2 billion as at Dec 31, 2015. Of that domestic debt accounted for Rs. 4959.2 billion while foreign debt amounted to Rs. 3,544 billion. The total debt at that time was 77.6 per cent of the GDP. The government had spent Rs. 1318 billion to service debt in 2015 and that amount was 91 per cent of GDP. During the last ten years National Water Supply and Drainage Board, Road Development Authority, Shipping Corporation, Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Srilankan Airline, Petroleum Corporation and the Ceylon Electricity Board had obtained direct loans from the Hatton National Bank, People’s Bank and DFCC Bank, but those loans were not included in the total public debt percentage, the PM said.