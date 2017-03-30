SL could reap economic benefits from Colombia

Share ! tweet







The Sri Lanka-Colombia relationship could be harnessed to reap real economic benefits for both countries, which have so far not been tapped by either country, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Colombia Chamindra Gamage said.

"At present Sri Lanka exports cinnamon to Colombia and we do not import anything from Colombia. Colombia is oil rich and full of natural resources. It has strong trade and business ties with USA."

Sixty percent of total export volume to Colombia is Cinnamon and pure Ceylon tea could be promoted in a big way.

Being one of the major sugar producers, we could get a lot of assistance from Columbia to develop our sugar industry in a big way, he said at Galle Face Hotel in Colombo yesterday(29), where an art exhibition took place.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera was the chief guest while Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Patti Londona participated as a special invitee.

Mr. Gamage went onto say that he was also hoping to encourage Colombian investors to invest Sri Lanka, where they could tap huge free trade markets.

He also said that Sri Lanka also could explore more export opportunities in Colombia such as tea, Batik.

Mr. Gamage added that a Sri Lanka-Colombia Business Council would be set up with the support of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the planned ties.