SL co-sponsors new resolution

Share ! tweet







Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Harsha De Silva a short while ago told the 34th session of the UNHRC that Sri Lanka will be co-sponsoring a Resolution with the United States and the other main co-sponsors of previous resolution (30/1) on the country for a two-year extension of the timeline for fulfilment of commitments made in Resolution 30/1.

He said Sri Lanka thank the UNHR Council, the UN, and bilateral partners for their support to strengthen reconciliation in Sri Lanka, and for this extension of the timeline.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Sri Lanka with United States and the other main co-sponsors UK, Macedonia and Montenegro.