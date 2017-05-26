SL Army issues numbers to call for assistance

Owing to the increased emergence of disaster situations and emergencies, the Sri Lanka Army has issued the following region-specific numbers to call for assistance:
Ratnapura: 0766907125
Galle and Matara: 0766907206
The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that 37 people have died and another 80 are …