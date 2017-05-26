Home / Uncategorized / SL Army issues numbers to call for assistance

SL Army issues numbers to call for assistance

neo 12 hours ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 41 Views

Owing to the increased emergence of disaster situations and emergencies, the Sri Lanka Army has issued the following region-specific numbers to call for assistance:

Ratnapura: 0766907125

Galle and Matara: 0766907206

About neo

Check Also

Floods kill 37 in Kalutara; 28 in Ratnapura

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that 37 people have died and another 80 are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved