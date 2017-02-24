Skipper arrested

Share ! tweet







The skipper of the boat which capsized off the coast of Kaluthara a week ago was taken into custody today, Police said.

The accident which took place near Katukurunda due to over-crowding of the boat left 16 dead and 20 injured.

The suspect, Punchihewage Dinesh Ruwan Kumara (24) a resident of Bogolla, Kaluthara was the skipper of the boat when the tragedy occurred.

It was reported that the boat was among several vessels which left for Kalutara from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour for a religious ceremony.