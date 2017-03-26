Six SL migrant workers gone missing in Saudi

Share ! tweet







Some six Sri Lankan migrant workers have gone missing in Saudi Arabia, according to complaints made by their relatives to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

SLBFE Media Secretary Nalin Rajapaksa said yesterday an investigation had been launched to locate the missing persons.

He said among those gone missing are M.H. Rifnaz of Akkaraipattu, A.S.M. Sujahan of Ratnapura, P.G. Kamani of Giriulla, K.P.K. Chandrawathi of Athimale, N. F. Rita of Kalladi and P.T. Mohamed Riyaz of Galenbindunuwewa and that they had travelled to Saudi Arabia between 2004 and 2014.