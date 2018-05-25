Singapore police confirm former Cantal Bank Governor is in Singapore

The Attorney General has informed the Court today that the Singapore police have confirmed that the former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, who is a suspect in the bond scam case and absconding, is in Singapore.

When the case was taken up today, the Attorney General informed the court that Arjun Mahendran had been reported to be in Singapore by the Interpol branch of the Singapore police.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Court that a statement need to be obtained from Jeffrey Aloysius, the acting Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited and requested the court to issue and order for him to appear before the CID.

Considering the request, Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered Mr. Geoffrey Aloysius to appear before the CID on the 26th and make a statement.

The Magistrate further remanded the two suspects Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena until the 7th of June. She also ordered the prosecution to submit a report on the progress of the investigations on the said date.