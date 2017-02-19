Singapore PM expects FTA with Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed hope that a free trade deal with Sri Lanka could be wrapped up this year, following a informal meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"We talked about the FTA that we are negotiating, which we hope to complete this year. He invited me to visit Sri Lanka – hopefully to sign the FTA," Prime Minister Lee said in a facebook.com post.

Sri Lanka wants to sign a tripartite trade deal linking Singapore, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

"Caught up with Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mrs Wickremesinghe over dinner last night. They stopped over on the way home from an official visit in Australia.

PM Wickremesinghe is a good friend of Singapore, having visited us many times."