Singapore PM arrives in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, on a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Singaporean Premier will be received at the Presidential Secretariat in the morning of 23rd January with an official guard of honour and gun salute that will be followed by official bilateral discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena.

A Free Trade Agreement between Sri Lanka and Singapore will be signed following bilateral talks.

During the visit, Prime Minister Lee will also meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. The visiting Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a Business Forum in which leading businesspersons and investors from both Singapore and Sri Lanka will be present.