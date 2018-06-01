Showery condition to enhance

Showery condition in South-Western part of the island is expected to enhance slightly from today, Meteorological Department said.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces today, it says.

Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces, according to Meteorological Department.

Marine weather

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.