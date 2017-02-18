Showery condition expected to enhance from tonight

Share ! tweet







The Department of Meteorology says that the showery weather condition is expected to enhance from tonight and will further continue until February 20, particularly in the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota District while showers or thundershowers will develop elsewhere particularly after 02.00p.m.

Fairly heavy showers are also likely at some places, especially in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Central and Western provinces and Ampara and Batticaloa districts, the department said. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meanwhile the Met Department also said that the prevailing strong windy condition over the sea areas around the island is expected to reduce gradually from tonight. Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Batticaloa and Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail in other sea areas. Winds will be north-easterly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.