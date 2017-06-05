Showers today from time to time

The Meteorology Department warned yesterday that there would be several spells of showers today in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

A spokesperson for the Met Department said that showers or thundershowers would occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and Anuradhapura district after 2.00 pm.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph could be expected in the Matale and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected during showers as well, she said.

People are requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by lightning.

Showers will occur at times in the seas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.