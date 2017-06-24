Showers till Tuesday

The Meteorology Department says that due to active southwest monsoonal conditions, showery weather is expected during next few days (until June 27) in the south western part of the country and the possibility of continuing rain in the Kegalle, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts is high.

Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected over Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Mathale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Fairly heavy showers (about 75- 100 mm) can be expected at some places, particularly in Kegalle, Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Gampaha, Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m