Showers expected to enhance slightly

The Department of Meteorology says that the showery condition in the South-Western part of the island is expected to slightly enhance.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Central province and in Puttalam, Matale, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

