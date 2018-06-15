Showers expected to enhance slightly

The Department of Meteorology says that the showery condition in the South-Western part of the island is expected to slightly enhance.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.
Fairly heavy falls about 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces, it said.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.
Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Central province and in Puttalam, Matale, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.