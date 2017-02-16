Shorten commends Lankan govt.

Share ! tweet







Australia’s opposition leader Bill Shorten has commended the Sri Lankan government for its efforts towards communal harmony and reconciliation.

He held a meeting with visiting prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Sri Lankan premier said the government was giving careful consideration to needs of the war-affected people.

Earlier, Mr. Wickremesinghe had talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull, who vowed to strengthen bilateral economic, political and social cooperation.

The Sri Lankan prime minister also participated in a business forum with Australian entrepreneurs.