Short term measures to reduce rising cost of living

The government has taken steps to implement several short term measures to arrest the rising cost of living in the country ahead of the festive season.

The disruption of cultivation in several seasons, due to the adverse climatic condition that prevailed has resulted in a considerable decline of food production in the country and has caused the escalation of prices of food items.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has pointed out to the Cabinet at its weekly meeting on Tuesday that the general public are being severely inconvenienced due to the exorbitant prices of the food items, especially rice, coconut and vegetables varieties.

The Cabinet has discussed the matter at length and with a view to controlling this situation has decided to take several measures expeditiously to supply adequate essential food items to the market:

Accordingly, the government has decided to facilitate any private institution or the Co-operative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) to import rice under the direction and supervision of the General Treasury.