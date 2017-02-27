Shooting at prison bus kills underworld figure and several others

Seven prisoners including a notorious underworld figure were killed Monday morning after shots fired at a prison bus in Kalutara, our news sources said.

The police are investigating to identify and locate the gunmen who opened fire at the vehicle while it was on its way to the Kalutara Courts Complex, officials said.

The police spokesperson’s office said two prison officers were also among those who were killed. Apart from that, underworld figure Aruna Udayanga alias Samayan was also killed following the shooting.



The guards who died in the line of duty have been identified as S. Sannigam and S.R. Wijerathne. The other deceased are Damith Pathirana, Tilak Mallikage, Prasanna Sampath, Kelum Priyankara and Prasanna Kumara.



The suspects were in a vehicle and the group had opened fire at the bus near the kalutara North prison.



