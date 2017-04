Share ! tweet







There are 131 schools in the country where not a single student who sat the last GCE Ordinary Level Examination qualified to do GCE Advanced Level.

Among them Kandy, Galle and Kegalle educational zones top the list with six schools in each zone falling into this category.

Kalutara and Trincomalee educational zones had five each while Piliyandala, Minuwangoda, Kurunegala and Dehiowita had four each.