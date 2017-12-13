Shocking 177,423 dengue cases so far this year

Director General Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe yesterday disclosed that the total number of dengue cases recorded from January to December 12 this year had reached a colossal 177,423 while the dengue death toll for the whole year was 420.

From January to December last year the number of dengue patients was 55,150 and the death toll 83.

The highest number of dengue cases (41,121) was recorded in July this year. While last year the highest number (10,715) was also during the same month.

The statistics given by the Epidemiological unit website show a reduction in numbers during the months of August, September, and October and November.