Several state banks decide to exchange Qatar Riyal

Several state banks at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) had decided to exchange Qatar Riyal (currency) from those who arrived at the airport from Qatar this morning, BIA duty Manager said.

He said the decision was taken by the heads of several state banks including the Bank of Ceylon and Peoples Bank to the maximum of equivalent to US 1000 Dollars.

However the exchange rates for Qatar Riyal had not been issued yet by the Central Bank. But the state bank heads had decided to exchange Qatar Riyals for an amount that is a little less to yesterday’s exchange rate.