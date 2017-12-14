Several parties and independent groups handover nominations for Puttalam district

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and JVP today (13) handed over nominations for Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

The two parties handed over the nominations to Puttalam Assistant Election Commissioner B.M.I.S.L. Bandara

Meanwhile, deposits were made for Chilaw Municipal Council and Chilaw Pradeshiya Sabha this afternoon.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) United National Party (UNP) and an Independent group also made deposits for Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha today.

One independent group and United Peace Organization made deposits for Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

The National Movement for Good Governance and SLMC made depoisits for Puttalm Municipal Council .