Home / POLITICS / Several parties and independent groups handover nominations for Puttalam district

Several parties and independent groups handover nominations for Puttalam district

neo 3 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 30 Views

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and JVP today (13) handed over nominations for Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

The two parties handed over the nominations to Puttalam Assistant Election Commissioner B.M.I.S.L. Bandara

Meanwhile, deposits were made for Chilaw Municipal Council and Chilaw Pradeshiya Sabha this afternoon.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) United National Party (UNP) and an Independent group also made deposits for Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha today.

One independent group and United Peace Organization made deposits for Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

The National Movement for Good Governance and SLMC  made depoisits for Puttalm Municipal Council .

About neo

Check Also

Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka on December 17

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will pay a two-day official visit to Sri …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved