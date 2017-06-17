Seven US sailors missing

US Navy ship USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan causing heavy damage to the destroyer, seven US sailors were missing.

US and Japanese rescue teams were continuing their search for the missing crew members – who have not been named – more than 12 hours after the USS Fitzgerald collided with the ACX Crystal, a Philippine-registered container ship, about 62 miles (100km) south-west of the military port city of Yokosuka.

Initial fears that the guided missile destroyer was at risk of sinking receded after US navy officials said flooding in three damaged sections of the vessel had been brought under control.

Three people aboard the destroyer were medically evacuated, including its commanding officer, Commander Bryce Benson, who was reportedly in a stable condition after being airlifted to the US naval hospital at the Yokosuka base, the navy said.