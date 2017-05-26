Home / LATEST / Seven dead, 3 missing Bulathsinhala

Seven dead, 3 missing Bulathsinhala

neo 5 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 30 Views

It is said that at least 7 persons were killed while another 3 are reportedly missing due to the landslide in Bogahawatta, Bulathsinhala, our news sources said.

According to Bulathsinhala Police that a total of 10 residents of four houses were initially reported missing after the landslide.

However, following search operations launched by the police, 7 bodies were recovered from under the soil while another 3 are still missing.

Police sources  said that search operations are still being carried out at the site of the landslide area.

About neo

Check Also

Many areas affected due to heavy rain

The Disaster Management Centre has issued an evacuation notice to residents of Tawalama and Baddegama …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved