Seven dead, 3 missing Bulathsinhala

It is said that at least 7 persons were killed while another 3 are reportedly missing due to the landslide in Bogahawatta, Bulathsinhala, our news sources said.

According to Bulathsinhala Police that a total of 10 residents of four houses were initially reported missing after the landslide.

However, following search operations launched by the police, 7 bodies were recovered from under the soil while another 3 are still missing.

Police sources said that search operations are still being carried out at the site of the landslide area.