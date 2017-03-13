Separate lane for buses open from today in Colombo suburb

Share ! tweet







s as priority lanes for passenger buses was initiated at Rajagiriya today with the participation of the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The project which was introduced as a long term solution for the heavy traffic congestion in Colombo will be conduct as a trial version for a period of one week and will be concluded on March 19.

As the first steps, from today, two lanes on the road between Rajagiriya junction and the Ayurvedic Junction, one on each direction will function as priority lanes for buses.

The week-long test of the bus priority lane system will be effective from Rajagiriya junction to the Ayurveda junction and run parallel on Parliament Road and Old Kotte Road.

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development has initiated the project as a solution to ease the traffic congestion in the capital city Colombo.

It has been found that about 150-180 buses run from Battaramulla to Colombo Fort during the commuter hours of from 7am – 9am and from 4:30 – 7:00 pm. During that period around 8,000 to 10,000 commuters use the buses.

While developing the transport services the country should work on more practical and cost effective practices, the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka said at the opening. The priority lanes system is being used in Europe and Singapore to ease traffic congestion effectively, he said.