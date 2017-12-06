Senior DIG C.D. Wickramaratne in charge of election activities

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has been appointed as the Senior DIG in charge of elections activities, ahead of the forthcoming Local Government polls.

The appointment has been made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Wickramaratne, who currently serves as Senior DIG (Administration), has been appointed as the Senior DIG in charge of elections activities in addition to his existing post.

Senior DIG Gamini Nawarathna, who was previously in charge of election activities, entered retirement on 20.07.2016 after rendering an excellent service of 34 years to the people of Sri Lanka.