 Self banking Unit for Jaffna Town

Share ! tweet







The latest Self Banking Unit of the People’s Bank (CDM/ATM/Kiosk) was declared open recently by Mr.N.Vasantha Kumar, Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of the People’s Bank, at the People’s Bank Branch at Stanley Road in Jaffna. The establishment of the Self Banking Unit in the Jaffna Town by the People’s Bank marked a major turning point in its digital banking programme and consists of an Automatic Teller Machine(ATM), Cash Deposit Machine(CDM) and Bill Payment Machine (Kiosk). The People’s Bank customers would get the opportunity to enjoy easier and more efficient banking experience 24 hours 7 days a week through this unit. You can enjoy the facilities of cash withdrawal, account balance inquiries (with or without VISA cards), and change the PIN number through the Automatic Teller Machine of the Self Banking Unit. You are also provided with the facilities for cash deposits (with or without VISA cards), payment of bills by cash (without VISA card) and checking the account balance through the Cash Deposit Machine. Also, VISA card holders of the People’s Bank are provided with the facility for payment of bills through Kiosk. Accordingly, facilities are provided for payment of telephone and TV bills of Dialog, Mobitel, Lanka Bell, electricity bills(CEB/LECO) and water bills. In addition to these, facilities are also provided for checking the balance of accounts and change the PIN of the VISA card. The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Mr. K.B.Rajapaksha, Deputy General Manager (Enterprise Banking), Mr. Boniface Silva, Deputy General Manager(Channel Management), Mr.Mahinda Premanath, Deputy General Manager (Banking Support Services), Mr. Lional Galagedara, Deputy General Manager (retail banking=& and Mr.K.Susandran (Regional Manager (Jaffna). The staff of the Jaffna Branch of the Bank and a large number of bank customers also took part. 2017.02.22