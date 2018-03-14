Home / LATEST / Seeduwa Crimes OIC remanded

Seeduwa Crimes OIC remanded

neo 13 mins ago LATEST Leave a comment 11 Views

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the crimes unit of the Seeduwa Police Station, who was arrested for soliciting a bribe, has been ordered remanded until March 28.

The Seeduwa Crimes OIC was arrested yesterday (13) while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 and a bottle of wine within the premises of the police station.

He had allegedly accepted the bribe from a businessman in order to arrest a suspect based on a complaint lodged with Seeduwa Police and to obtain a statement in manner that would benefit the former.

About neo

Check Also

Uva Wellassa University closed due to chickenpox outbreak

Vice Chancellor of Uva Wellassa University Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera says that the Uva Wellassa …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved