Securities Exchange Bill presented to Parliament

The Bill to establish the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and to repeal the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act, No. 36 of 1987, was presented to the Parliament on Wednesday (6).

The Bill was presented by Chief Government Whip Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka will regulate market institutions, public offers of securities, market intermediaries; to deal with market misconduct; and to meet the challenges encountered by securities markets in an effective and efficient manner.

The commission, which will be appointed by the subject minister, will include a majority of six members from the private sector.