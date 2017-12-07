Secretary of Sustainable Development and Wildlife Ministry transferred

The Secretary to the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla, has been transferred to the Ministry of Special Assignments, with immediate effect.

Accordingly a decision is to be taken to appoint the current Secretary to the Ministry of Special Assignments, Mr. D. Nanayakkara, as the new Secretary of the Sustainable Development and Wildlife Ministry, government said.

Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife Gamini Jayawickrama Perera also confirmed the transfer order.